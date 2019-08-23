Madhurima Tuli Reportedly Slaps Ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh During Nach Baliye 9 Rehearsals

Actress Madhurima Tuli and ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh have been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since the beginning of the ninth season of Nach Baliye. According to a report in Spotboye, the two apparently had a nasty fight during rehearsals recently and in a fit of rage, the actress pushed and slapped Vishal.

While the reason for the brawl remains unknown, it is being reported that both of them were having a verbal tiff for quite some time before the situation escalated. The actress apparently left during their verbal to and fro and when Singh went after her, she slapped him in front of the whole choreography team.

Spotboye revealed that while, at times, dramas on reality show are scripted, this was in fact a scandalous moment that took place behind the camera. Though known for their power-packed performances, this former couple was recently in the bottom two along with another ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, who got eliminated.

According to a report published in Bollywoodlife, an onlooker told the website that the two started fighting in between rehearsals and soon it turned into a "physical assault." Furthermore, during an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Vishal too revealed that the fight did happen, adding, "And I did not hide it because the more you hide things, it gets nastier."

A leaked video clip of the fight has been shared by Bollywoodlife:

