Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh, French Director Claims Saaho is a Copy

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about why she slapped her ex-boyfriend and why she could not hold back. In the interview, she even admitted that things have turned so sour between them that she would not even greet Vishal if she saw him elsewhere.

Prabhas starrer Saaho released on August 30 and is making quite a noise at the box office for raking in the moolah despite mostly negative reviews. Now French director Jérôme Salle has claimed that Saaho has been copied from his film Largo Winch that released in 2008.

Arjun Kapoor has been posting funny and sarcastic comments on photos of his celebrity friends on social media recently. While most of his leg pulling has been taken in jest, his recent comment on a picture of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan haven't gone down well with the fans of the two stars.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur pumped-up football fans as they put forth a nail-biting match at the ongoing English Premier League on Sunday. While the match may have ended in a draw, the Gunners treated their Indian fans by tweeting a video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting and dancing for them at the Emirates Stadium.

Shiv Thakare, a former Roadies contestant, has bagged the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Thakare, who enjoys an immense fan following on social media, won the show with a huge margin. He managed to win hearts with his simplicity and honesty, and walked away with the prize money of Rs 17 lakh.

