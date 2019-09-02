Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have come and gone in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. After their elimination, the ex-couple opened up about their equation on the show and how and why things got from bad to worse for the duo, who were, since day one, in the limelight for their frequent arguments on the show. In fact, a video, which had Madhurima slapping Vishal, also went viral on social media and generated quite a buzz for the celebrities.

In a recent interview with SpotBoye, Madhurima opened up about why she slapped Vishal and why she could not hold back. In the interview, she even admitted that things have turned so sour between them that she would not even greet Vishal if she saw him elsewhere.

About slapping Vishal, Madhurima told the entertainment website, "I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn't take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that."

Madhurima added, "I tried my best to be at my best with him on the show. Honestly, I just lost it in the end. I couldn't take his attitude anymore. I just lost my patience and burst out. He had insulted me so often but nobody made a big deal about that."

About keeping in touch with Vishal post Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima said, "Do you think I should, after all that happened on the show? No, I won't. I won't even greet him if I bumped into him anywhere in my life hereafter."

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus during weekends.

