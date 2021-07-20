Madhurima Tuli Slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for Recreating 'Frying Pan Scene' With Vishal Aditya Singh

Actor Madhurima Tuli has hit out at Colors TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for recreating the controversial ‘frying pan scene’ on the stunt-based reality show with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 that was recently recreated by Maheck Chahal on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 when host Rohit Shetty had asked her to smack Vishal with a pan when he failed a task.

Madhurima posted a video on her Instagram account, requesting the makers of the reality show to let her “move on." Calling her video a “humble request to @colorstv," she wrote, “Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys don’t know a single thing about my personal relationship with the person that incident happened."

“Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. It’s a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotions again and again… Thank you," the caption of her post further read.

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima had received multiple warnings for her violent behaviour. She was eventually asked by Salman Khan to make an exit from the house for her violent attack on Vishal. Madhurima and Vishal previously appeared on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here