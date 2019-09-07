Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh's Choreographer Sanam Johar Walks Out of Nach Baliye 9?

TV personalities Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been managing to create a buzz even after their elimination from Nach Baliye 9. The latest one involves their choreographer Sanam Johar. According to reports, the ex-couple is going to be back on the show Nach Baliye 9 as wild card entries and Sanam had decided to take a backstep from the show for their stint. Well, that is not true.

While the buzz involved Sanam not planning to choreograph the couple again, given their tantrums and incessant fights, the rumors have been put off. According to SpotBoyE who contacted him for confirmation, the choreographer said, “It’s not true. I am unable to continue due to health issues. I just wish a lot of luck and power to them as they deserve to win.”

The ex-couple were contestants on the 9th season of Nach Baliye and had paired up in the hope of reconciling their relationship, only to make their fights go worse. Both the actors started making headlines for all the wrong reasons, apart from giving performances which were not up to the mark. The two were known to throw tantrums every now and then, on and off stage. There was news of the two getting involved in a verbal spat, which later turned as a physical assault after Madhuriima slapped Vishal during rehearsals. These incidents have also been called as a reason for the drop in their voting. The fights got so personal that Madhurima's mother Vijaya Pant Tuli had also come on the show and reprimanded Aditya's behaviour towards her daughter.

Currently, a choreographer from Punit Pathak’s team is said to have come on board for their wild card stint. Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev- Palak Purswani will also be on the list of the wild card enteries.

