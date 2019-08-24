Nach Baliye 9 this weekend is expected to be more dramatic as Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijay Pant Tuli will make an appearance on the dance reality show and reprimand Vishal Aditya Singh for disrespecting her daughter. As per the teaser posted by Star Plus, Vijay asks Vishal why he has changed so much. Vishal looks embarrassed and Madhurima is visibly uncomfortable with the confrontation.

Madhurima's mother says they are free to fight with each other, but they should be graceful in their conduct in public forum. She also says Vishal that being a celebrity; he is not setting the right example.

She also asks Vishal to be respectful to a woman. At this point, Madhurima breaks down and Vishal is left speechless.

This weekend, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen performing on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer 1994 Mohra - Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Madhurima has also shared a clip from her high-octane performance on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have time and again created scene on stage of Nach Baliye 9 for refusing to be cordial with each other.

According to reports, enraged with Vishal’ behaviour, Madhurima has slapped him during the rehearsals.

Nach Baliye 9 has landed in controversy after evicted contestant Urvashi Dholakia slammed the makers for turning the dance reality show into a drama. The actress claimed that her eviction from the dance reality show was unfair.

