Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Madhurima Tuli's Mother Calls Out Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9 For Insulting Her Daughter

In a teaser video shared by the channel, Vishal looks embarrassed and Madhurima is visibly uncomfortable with the confrontation.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madhurima Tuli's Mother Calls Out Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9 For Insulting Her Daughter
Image of Madurima Tuli's mother, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Nach Baliye 9 this weekend is expected to be more dramatic as Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijay Pant Tuli will make an appearance on the dance reality show and reprimand Vishal Aditya Singh for disrespecting her daughter. As per the teaser posted by Star Plus, Vijay asks Vishal why he has changed so much. Vishal looks embarrassed and Madhurima is visibly uncomfortable with the confrontation.

Madhurima's mother says they are free to fight with each other, but they should be graceful in their conduct in public forum. She also says Vishal that being a celebrity; he is not setting the right example.

She also asks Vishal to be respectful to a woman. At this point, Madhurima breaks down and Vishal is left speechless.

This weekend, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen performing on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer 1994 Mohra - Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Madhurima has also shared a clip from her high-octane performance on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have time and again created scene on stage of Nach Baliye 9 for refusing to be cordial with each other.

According to reports, enraged with Vishal’ behaviour, Madhurima has slapped him during the rehearsals.

Nach Baliye 9 has landed in controversy after evicted contestant Urvashi Dholakia slammed the makers for turning the dance reality show into a drama. The actress claimed that her eviction from the dance reality show was unfair.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram