Madison Thompson Boards The Young And The Restless' Cast

Los Angeles: Ozark actor Madison Thompson has joined the cast of CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless. The 20-year-old actor will play the role of Jordan, a worldly young woman who will prove that there’s more than meets the eye.

According to Deadline, Thompson will start shooting for the show from Wednesday. Her first episode will go on air sometime late October.

Created by William J Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, "The Young and the Restless" revolves around the loves, enmities, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Genoa City. The series features actors Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic, Melissa Claire Egan, Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Amelia Heinle, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Bryton James and Tyler Johnson among others.