'Madness With You is...': Actor Shrutii Marrathe's Note for Husband Gaurav Ghatnekar

Marathi actor Shrutii Marrathe has shared a special note for her husband Gaurav Ghatnekar, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

Shrutii posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she compiled adorable photos and clips of herself and Gaurav. The video also featured some candid moments of Gaurav playing the ukulele and video games. Shrutii chose Gaurav’s favourite song to go with the beautiful video. She added Amitabh Bachchan’s Jumma Chumma De De.

Penning an adorable birthday post, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday gigo, Gaurav Ghatnekar. Madness with you is another level! Let’s keep making more and more happy memories. Wish u always the best in life. This is his fav song btw.”

Friends and fans showered love below Shutii’s post and wished Gaurav a very happy birthday. Actor Abhijeet Khandkekar commented, “Happy birthday bhaaay,” whereas actor Ankit Mohan wrote in Marathi, “Vaaddivaschya hardik shubhecha (sic) bro”

Gaurav celebrated his 34th birthday with his family. The actor shared a photo on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen sitting alongside his family. He wrote, “Couldn’t be (more) happier today,” with the hashtag “Birthday Scenes” to describe the photo.

Shurtii and Gaurav met on the sets of Tujhi Majhi Reshimgathi, in which they were playing the lead, in 2013. The couple got along well and started dating. Three years later, in 2016, they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony attended by family, relatives and close friends, at Erandwane.

On the work front, Gaurav is known for his role of Lord Krishna in the popular mythological show, Dharmakshetra, whereas Shrutii will next be seen in Pravin Tarde’s Historical Drama Sarsenapati Hambirrao, which is slated to release on May 27.

