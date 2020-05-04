MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Madonna Flouts Social Distancing Norms Days After Revealing She Tested Positive For Antibodies

credits - Steven Klein instagram

The pictures of Madonna hugging and mixing with those in attendance have gone viral and are getting a lot of flak for the singer.

Popular American singer Madonna was captured attending the birthday party of filmmaker and celebrity photographer Steven Klein, just days after claiming that she has tested positive of having the coronavirus antibodies.

The pictures of the star hugging and mixing with those in attendance have gone viral and producing a lot of flak for the ‘Express Yourself’ singer.

Sharing a picture with the star, Steven wrote, “Some things stay for an eternity … and then some = masterpieces + friendships”.

According to Michele L Ruiz, an artist manager, Madonna gifted a ‘COVID cake’ to the birthday boy and the party was a virtual one.

Sharing a video where Madonna can be seen standing in a room with at least 8 people, Michele wrote, Madonna was “in her own home w/her faMily and crew that she has been quarantining with. There were about 5 people that came to her home (or Steven's?) to celebrate Steven's bday, and all of these people have been quarantined for over a month as well. Please stop the Madness - she would never put herself or her children at risk!!!”

View this post on Instagram

M made an appearance at @stevenkleinstudio 's Virtual Birthday Party ( thank you, @bartschland ) - such a blast!!! M called his Bday cake a Covid Cake She's too fucking cute!!! We are living in some crazy tiMes! But trying to make the most of it, and still have soMe fun!!! #HappyBirthdayStevenKlein #VirtualParty #TheyAreHereForHER !!! #ZooM #NYCNightlife ##Quarantine #NYCPAUSE @madonna - Susanne's gorgeous top hat & corset by @sparkylestudio *** P.S. This was an online party. She was in her own home w/her faMily and crew that she has been quarantining with. There were about 5 people that came to her home (or Steven's?) to celebrate Steven's bday, and all of these people have been quarantined for over a month as well. Please stop the Madness - she would never put herself or her children at risk!!! ***

A post shared by Michele L. Ruiz (@micheleruiznyc) on

In the footage released online, none of the attendees can be seen wearing masks or maintaining any social distance.

Taking the risks higher, netizens have pointed out that Madonna attended a party just someday after revealing she had undergone a test for antibodies and results came back positive.

On May 1, Madonna had posted the long video where she can be seen typing on a typewriter and reading from a paper.

View this post on Instagram

#staysafe #staysane

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

