Madonna is Getting Serious with 25-Year-Old Ahlamalik Williams
Madonna has reportedly been dating dancer Ahlamalik Williams for over a year. They have 36-years age gap between them.
File Photo of Madonna. (Image: Reuters)
Singer Madonna, 61, is getting serious with 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams.
According to his father Drue, Madonna has already said she loves Williams, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Ahlamalik's dad told TMZ that he has met the pop diva after she started dating the dancer. He also revealed that their relationship is already getting serious.
Drue, 59, added that Madonna welcomed him and his wife Laurie, 55, for dinner after one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Williams' senior has no issues with his son's girlfriend is actually older than him, and has a 36-year age gap with his son. He had previously hinted that they have been secretly dating for a year.
Asserting that it doesn't bother him that Madonna is older than him, he said: "Love has no age. My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."
Drue Williams said that Madonna has invited him and his wife to watch her shows in London and France in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- Dale Steyn Had the Perfect Clap Back to Indian Fan Mocking South Africa's Test Victory
- Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019
- Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Train to Film Underwater Kissing Scene in Malang
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That