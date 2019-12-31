Take the pledge to vote

Madonna is Getting Serious with 25-Year-Old Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna has reportedly been dating dancer Ahlamalik Williams for over a year. They have 36-years age gap between them.

IANS

December 31, 2019
Madonna is Getting Serious with 25-Year-Old Ahlamalik Williams
File Photo of Madonna. (Image: Reuters)

Singer Madonna, 61, is getting serious with 25-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams.

According to his father Drue, Madonna has already said she loves Williams, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Ahlamalik's dad told TMZ that he has met the pop diva after she started dating the dancer. He also revealed that their relationship is already getting serious.

Drue, 59, added that Madonna welcomed him and his wife Laurie, 55, for dinner after one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Williams' senior has no issues with his son's girlfriend is actually older than him, and has a 36-year age gap with his son. He had previously hinted that they have been secretly dating for a year.

Asserting that it doesn't bother him that Madonna is older than him, he said: "Love has no age. My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."

Drue Williams said that Madonna has invited him and his wife to watch her shows in London and France in 2020.

