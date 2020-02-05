Madonna Offers Her New York Apartment to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Singer Madonna has offered to sublet her New York City apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in a video.
Following the news that the pair are stepping down from their positions as senior members of the British royal family, and will split their time between North America and Britain, Madonna shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page in which she offered her own Manhattan property as a bolthole for the pair and their baby son Archie, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Harry don't run off to Canada, it's so boring there," Madonna began her video, which saw her sitting in front of a mirror as she spoke to the camera.
She added: "I'll let them sublet my apartment in Central park west. It's two bedroom, it's got the best view of Manhattan -- incredible balcony. I think that's gonna be it -- a winner. That's going to be the dealbreaker. Nope, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW".
Madonna captioned the video: "Do Megan (sic) and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? .................. #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium."
Markle and Archie have been living on the Vancouver Island, Canada since the beginning of January 2020, while Harry arrived at the end of last month.
