Madonna Passionately Kisses Two Women As She Celebrates 64th Birthday in Italy; Watch Video

Queen of Pop Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday with a bunch of friends in Italy. The songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared glimpses of her b’day party. In the video, Madonna is seen evoking her iconic onstage VMAs kiss as she posted a video of herself French kissing two girlfriends in the back of a car.

The special video sees the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer looking stunning in a blue and white maxi dress with her bleached-blond tresses styled in loose waves. She accessorized with stacked silver necklaces, a blue hat and matching blue pumps. As the clip progresses, we see Madonna twirling in her bright summer dress before getting in the car with her manager, Guy Oseary, and other friends.

In the video posted by the Hung Up songstress, we see a group celebrating her 64th birthday in Italy. “Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” she captioned the clip. Check the video here:

The clip comes one day after she shared a snap celebrating a fellow Leo’s birthday: her eldest son, Rocco. Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, as she offered her fans a look at his lavish 22nd birthday party in Italy.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” the Material Girl singer captioned a series of pics, which showed her celebrating the son she shares with ex Guy Ritchie.

Several of Rocco’s family members were in attendance as he cut into his birthday cake. The birthday cake was an intricate brown briefcase adorned with the initials “RC” in gold icing.

For those unaware, Madonna kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs.

The Vogue chart-topper stunned in a silk, floral midi dress for the occasion, completing the look with a silver cross necklace.

Her kids Mercy and twins Estere and Stella also rocked floral dresses, while her son, David opted for a classic button down and trousers.

