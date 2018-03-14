English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madonna To Direct Film On Rise Of Orphaned Ballerina From Sierra Leone
Michaela DePrince was adopted at age four, after her parents died during Sierra Leone's civil war; she was brought to the United States by Elaine and Charles DePrince, who have nine adopted children altogether.
American pop singer Madonna performs during the video shoot for her single 'Take a Bow,' 1994. (Image: Getty Images)
MGM studio has been developing the project since 2015, after buying the rights to Michaela and Elaine DePrince's memoir: Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina.
Michaela DePrince was adopted at age four, after her parents died during Sierra Leone's civil war. She was brought to the United States by Elaine and Charles DePrince, who have nine adopted children altogether. Encouraged to pursue her talents as a dancer, she graduated from New York's American Ballet Theatre, and made her professional debut at age 17 in the Joburg Ballet in South Africa.
She was featured in the 2012 ballet documentary, First Position, and appeared in Beyonce's Lemonade in 2016. She is currently a soloist at the Dutch National Ballet.
Madonna will direct Taking Flight based on this exceptional life story. She made her feature directing debut in 2008 with the British comedy Filth and Wisdom. She also co-wrote 2011's W.E., about the relationship between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson. She will co-write and direct a film adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer's novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells.
“Michaela's journey resonated with me deeply as both an artist and an activist who understands adversity,” Madonna said. As a parent to adopted children herself, she said, “I am honored to bring her story to life.”
The screenplay is by Camilla Blackett, who has written for the TV series New Girl.
Also Watch
Michaela DePrince was adopted at age four, after her parents died during Sierra Leone's civil war. She was brought to the United States by Elaine and Charles DePrince, who have nine adopted children altogether. Encouraged to pursue her talents as a dancer, she graduated from New York's American Ballet Theatre, and made her professional debut at age 17 in the Joburg Ballet in South Africa.
She was featured in the 2012 ballet documentary, First Position, and appeared in Beyonce's Lemonade in 2016. She is currently a soloist at the Dutch National Ballet.
Madonna will direct Taking Flight based on this exceptional life story. She made her feature directing debut in 2008 with the British comedy Filth and Wisdom. She also co-wrote 2011's W.E., about the relationship between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson. She will co-write and direct a film adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer's novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells.
“Michaela's journey resonated with me deeply as both an artist and an activist who understands adversity,” Madonna said. As a parent to adopted children herself, she said, “I am honored to bring her story to life.”
The screenplay is by Camilla Blackett, who has written for the TV series New Girl.
Also Watch
-
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Captaincy More About Responsibility Rather Than Pressure: R Ashwin
- Wands At Ready! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald First Teaser Trailer Is Here
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get New 6-Speed Manual Gearbox
- Proven Ways to Slow Down Aging