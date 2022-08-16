Madonna Turns 64: Take A Bow to Like A Virgin, Greatest Hits of the 'Queen of Pop'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADONNA: While Michael Jackson is called the ‘King of Pop’, Madonna has been deemed the ‘Queen of Pop’, and rightly so. The musician has 14 studio albums, three soundtrack albums, seven compilation albums, and six live albums under her belt. With a career span of over four decades, Madonna has delivered several chartbuster numbers and sold millions of album copies worldwide, making her become a global phenomenon.

Today, the Queen of Pop turned a year older. On the special occasion of Madonna’s birthday, here’s taking a look at a few of her greatest hit songs that can never be forgotten.

Borderline

Featuring in her debut album, Borderline became the breakout single of Madonna that paved her way to stardom. The song revolves around the theme of unrequited love, which is backed by Madonna’s expressive vocals. Take a Bow

Take a Bow is a mid-tempo ballad created by Madonna for her sixth studio album Bedtime Stories. The lyrics are inspired by the theme of unrequited love and Madonna bidding farewell to her past lovers. With soulful music and poetic lyrics, Take a Bow topped US Billboard Hot 100 list for seven weeks upon its release. Like a Virgin

Like a Virgin was recorded by Madonna for her second studio album of the same name. The lead single was written by Tom Kelly in collaboration with Billy Steinberg. Meanwhile, Like a Virgin was produced by Nile Rodgers. The lyrics of this song have been kept ambiguous with hidden innuendoes to leave it open for interpretations. Bitch I’m Madonna

Bitch I’m Madonna features in the tracklist of her thirteenth studio album titled Rebel Heart. Jointly produced by Diplo and Madonna herself, the lyrics are about the singer having tremendous fun because she is Madonna. The EDM song has received guest vocals from rapper Nicki Minaj. Ray of Light

Ray of Light is the title track of Madonna’s seventh Studio album. It is an electronic dance number that features accents of trance, techno, and disco influences. The lyrics of the song have freedom at its main core.

