Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Performs Nearly Nude Scene at Art Basel

Singer Madonna's eldest child Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene during Art Basel in Miami, Florida. The 23-year-old wound up in a pile of around 30 others for the Love Different 2020 performance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She started out wearing a plunging tie-dye tank dress featuring a corseted bodice designed by Spanish label Desigual styled by Alicia Padrón.

Lourdes too flaunted her unshaven armpits and then danced down a makeshift runway towards the crowded main stage.

Opening up about Lourdes' artistic passion, Madonna had told British Vogue: "Lourdes is insanely talented. I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does - she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department.''

"But she doesn't have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter'. ‘I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of…' - and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do."

