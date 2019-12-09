Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Performs Nearly Nude Scene at Art Basel

Singer Madonna's eldest child Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Performs Nearly Nude Scene at Art Basel
credits - #LourdesLeon instagram

Singer Madonna's eldest child Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene during Art Basel in Miami, Florida. The 23-year-old wound up in a pile of around 30 others for the Love Different 2020 performance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She started out wearing a plunging tie-dye tank dress featuring a corseted bodice designed by Spanish label Desigual styled by Alicia Padrón.

Lourdes too flaunted her unshaven armpits and then danced down a makeshift runway towards the crowded main stage.

Opening up about Lourdes' artistic passion, Madonna had told British Vogue: "Lourdes is insanely talented. I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does - she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department.''

"But she doesn't have the same drive, and again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter'. ‘I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yeah, you're the daughter of…' - and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram