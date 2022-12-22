Madras HC Dismisses Tag Entertainment Company's Petition Against Sivakarthikeyan

The Madras High Court has dismissed the complaint filed by Tag Entertainment Company against Prince actor Sivakarthikeyan. The entertainment company, in 2019, filed a petition against K.J.R. Studio and 24 A.M. for not returning the loan amount.

As per the complaint, K.J.R. Studio and 24 A.M. have taken a loan of Rs 5 crore for the movie Hero featuring Sivakarthikeyan. As per the bond signed between the two parties Hero’s production houses have to return the loan amount with interest. Hence, the parties have not returned Rs 6 crore 92 lakh and 50,000 along with interest.

In an additional petition filed by the Tag Entertainment Company, they demanded actor Sivakarthikeyan to pay his remuneration for the movie Prince. Hence, the actor moved to the Madras High Court demanding dismissal of the petition as he is not linked with Hero’s production work. The Ayalaan actor was represented by Advocate Vijayan Subramanian who showcased Censor Board certificates as proof that his client is not part of the production team in the movie Hero.

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian also argued that Tag Entertainment Company has filed this petition with the intention to damage the reputation of his client in the film industry and was a step to harass him. Hearing both sides, Justice Saravanan dismissed Tag Entertainment Company’s petition.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has teamed up with filmmaker Ravikumar on the science fiction movie Ayalaan. The latest claim indicates that the Avatar technicians have joined the production team for the movie, which has been in production for more than three years. The producers have also hired a number of Hollywood technicians who were a part of the Avatar technical team for graphics and VFX.

Ayalaan is reportedly in the last stages of post-production and is scheduled to enter theatres in the middle of 2023. The movie is reportedly heavily in VFX and post-production has been going on for about a year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here