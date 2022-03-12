Madras HC's Notice to Makers of Valimai After Plagiarism Charges. Read More

The Madras high court on Friday, issued notice to makers of Ajith’s Valimai, following a petition by a film producer who claimed that a substantial part of Valimai was copied from his film, Metro, that premiered in 2016. The notice was marked to producer Boney Kapoor and director H. Vinoth as well.

J Jayakrishnan, the producer of Metro, has asked the court to order the producers of Valimai, Boney Kapoor, Zee Entertainment, and director H Vinoth, to pay him Rs 1 crore as damages for plagiarising his story.

On Friday, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitted J Jayakrishnan’s lawsuit and ordered the producers and director to answer the allegations by March 17.

According to Jayakrishnan, his film Metro, which he produced, “opened up a new plot in the Tamil cinema industry in which the subject issue is linked to unemployment, chain-snatching, and drug dealing, and the film was narrated and depicted in a very unique and authentic manner."

Talking about his film Metro, Jayakrishnan said the film gained popularity because of the manner it was narrated, the characters it included, and the emotional elements it had. “Even now, the film is only available on an OTT site, which has a large audience," he remarked. The producer said that he received phone calls and texts claiming that the movie Valimai was based on the story of Metro.

The producer said that after he watched Valimai, he concluded that Valimai’s plot arrangement, the story’s significant parts, and the emotion the film conveyed were all taken from his film Metro.

He went on to say that the majority of public opinion and film reviews on website forums have concluded that Valimai is a substantial copy of Metro and the director of Valimai has made cosmetic additions and adjustments to the film to evade the clutches of the law.

Ajith’s Valimai was released worldwide on 24 February 2022. The film also featured Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge in pivotal roles. The H. Vinoth directorial was produced by Boney Kapoor.

