Madras High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail Plea To Tamil Actor Meera Mithun; Read More

The Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to Tamil actor Tamilselvi alias Meera Mithun, who was accused of uttering obscene and derogatory statements against Chief Minister MK Stalin in a WhatsApp group discussion with the directors of her next film Peiya Kaanom.

The bench of Justice G Jayachandran further instructed the police to arrest the actor and conduct an investigation into the case.

The actor had applied to the High Court for anticipatory release after being accused under Sections 294(b), 153, 504, 505(i)(b), and 506(i) of the IPC, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The case was brought based on a complaint submitted by producer Surulivel, against whom she had also made disparaging statements.

She stated in her petition that she was attending a funeral at the time of the alleged event. She also claimed that she was wrongly accused in the case because she wanted payment from the producer. The producer, she claims, has threatened to file a fake complaint against her. She stated she was completely innocent of the affair and had nothing to do with the alleged occurrence.

When the case came before the court, the Government’s attorney was adamantly opposed to her getting bail. He also claimed in the court that the actor had a history of making filthy, offensive, and defamatory statements on social media to keep her in the spotlight. It was also claimed that interrogation was an ongoing case and that an arrest was required.

When the court inquired whether she had been detained in a case of hate speech, the government advocate stated that she was earlier arrested in a case of hate speech that was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 and was out on bail.

After hearing all sides, the judge decided not to give the actor the anticipatory release and asked the police to continue their investigation.

