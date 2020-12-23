Mads Mikkelsen's 'Riders Of Justice' To Open Rotterdam Film Fest

Los Angeles: Mads Mikkelsen-starrer “Riders of Justice” has been chosen as the opening film for the 50th edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). Directed by filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen, the Danish-language feature is part of the festival’s Limelight lineup, the organisers said in a statement.

Mikkelsen essays the role of Markus, a military man who returns home to look after his daughter Mathilde following his wife’s death in a train accident. “At first it looks like she was the victim of a tragic piece of bad luck, but then mathematics geek Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), a fellow passenger on the train, shows up with his two eccentric colleagues, Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro), and floats the theory of a possible murder conspiracy,” the official logline read. For the year 2021, the IFFR will be held as a two-stage event, initially with a hybrid showcase of films from February 1 to 7, followed by a five-day physical event starting June 2.

Sixteen films have been selected for the festival’s Tiger Competition as well as the Big Screen Competition and Ammodo Tiger Short Competition. Fourteen films are world premieres and the other two are international premieres.

“Ina year like no other, filmmakers have gone above and beyond to complete works in challenging circumstances, and there has been no shortage of great films looking for a home at IFFR,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “This edition’s revised Tiger Competition and Big Screen Competition, as well as the Ammodo Tiger Short Competition, encapsulate IFFR’s spirit as a platform for the discovery of visions that pique our curiosity and capture our imagination,” she added.