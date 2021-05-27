Maera Mishra Opens up on Though Time After Break up with Adhyayan Suman

Television actress Maera Mishra and actor Adhyayan Suman parted ways in March, earlier this year, after being in a 2-year-long relationship. Recently, the actress spoke about her breakup and revealed that she was very serious about the relationship but things didn’t work out between them. Now, the actress revealed about her life post breakup.

While speaking to Etimes, Maera opened up that she was working on the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega when the two decided to breakup. She had anxiety attacks and fainted 5 times on the sets of the show and later, she was hospitalised. She struggled to cope with the the tough phase.

Maera mentioned how her friend Kanika Mann and mother helped her cope with the pain and motivated her to get out of the breakup phase. She said that whenever she felt low, she would call Kanika and cry. Kanika always checked on her and made sure she was fine.

Furthermore, the actress admitted that it may have been tough but she isn’t disillusioned with relationships. She wouldn’t mind dating again butwill make sure not to make her relationship public and introduce her friends to her boyfriend. “There were people who really tried to mess things up between us,” she added.

Speaking about her professional life, the actress has now made work her top priority and is excited to be back on the shooting of her show Sasural Simar Ka 2. She will be seen playing the antagonist in the show.

In the previous interviews, Maera had divulged that she fell in love with a different man. Once she started living with him, she realised that he was quite different from what she had expected. She also mentioned about communication gap between the two.

While talking about the same, Adhyayan said that he has been through much worse in life that these things don’t affect him much.

