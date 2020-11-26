'Maestro' Sabyasachi Sends Jewellery to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee gifted some beautiful pieces of jewellery to power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the picture of the gift on her Instagram stories, Anushka called Sabyasachi a ‘maestro.’ The picture has two necklaces, one with a single blue gem and the initial of Anushka ‘A’ on it and the other one with multiple gems with Virat’s V.

There was also a note with the gift that said, “Congratulations to both of you. Lots and lots from all of us. Sabyasachi." His message is a part of the congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple who will be having the baby in January 2021.

A few months ago, the couple announced that they are pregnant with their first kid.

Sabyasachi was the designer of Anushka’s wedding dress. As a bride, she wore a pastel pink floral lehenga and looked different in the dress, unlike most Indian brides who wear red lehenga on their wedding.

Anushka's dresses for other ceremonies were also designed by Sabyasachi. She wore an orange coloured saree for wedding reception in Delhi and a smokey grey coloured lehenga for the Mumbai one, both designed by Sabyasachi.

The actor has resumed shooting for advertisements in Mumbai. She was recently seen wearing a green coloured dress for the shooting.

Read: Amid Pregnancy, Anushka Sharma Shoots Back-to-back Projects; to Resume Full-scale Work from May

Before resuming work, Anushka was with Virat for IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. The actor was seen supporting and cheering for her cricketer husband all through the T-20 series that was shifted to UAE this year.

The pictures and videos of the couple from the series went viral. Once on the field, Virat gestured to Anushka, who was cheering him, if she had eaten. The video was heavily shared by their fans who were happy to see Virat take care of a pregnant Anushka.

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for the India Tour of Australia but will be back after playing the Adelaide Test because he has taken paternity leave.