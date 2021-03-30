Maestro Teaser: Nithiin's Intriguing Look in Andhadhun Remake

On the occasion of Telugu actor Nithiin’s 38th birthday on Tuesday, makers of his upcoming film Maestro, released his first look for the film. Maestro is the Telugu remake of the Hindi crime thriller movie Andhadhun that came out in 2018.

Nithiin will be playing the shrewd blind man who somehow gets involved in a murder. Starring opposite him would be Nabha Natesh, while Tamannaah will be seen reprising Tabu’s role in this Tollywood remake. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 11, 2021.

A short teaser clip has also been revealed.

In the Hindi movie, Ayushmann Khurrana played the lead role who was a piano player pretending to be visually-impaired. The movie then shows how the character unknowingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also starred Radhika Apte as Ayushmann’s romantic interest.

Most recently, Nithiin was seen in the movie Rang De which was released this month. The Telugu-language romantic comedy was written and directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments. Besides Nithiin, the film also stars actress Keerthy Suresh.

The actor has been receiving an overwhelming amount of birthday wishes on social media, both from the Telugu film industry professionals and fans. Actress Keerthy Suresh who worked with him most recently also shared a picture from her Rang De dubbing session and sent out birthday wishes to her co-star. Actress Eesha Rebba also took to her social media handle to share the poster of Maestro and wish the actor a happy birthday.

Fans also wished the actor with wishes of blockbuster movies and success to the actor who will soon be coming up with his second film of the year. Last year in July, Nithiin tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri.