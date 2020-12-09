Maggie Q Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Pivoting'

Los Angeles: “Designated Survivor” alum Maggie Q will star opposite Eliza Coupe and Ginnifer Goodwin in Fox’s comedy pilot “Pivoting”. The pilot, which hails from writer Liz Astrof, is about three women who try to come to terms with the death of their childhood best friend, Coleen.

Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah (Q) make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it’s never too late to screw up your life, reported Deadline. The pilot, which was announced in February this year, will also feature actors Tommy Dewey and JT Neal.

Tristram Shapeero will direct and executive produce alongside Astrof, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.