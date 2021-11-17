'Magic of New Beginning': Sairat Fame Rinku Rajguru to Work With This Director Next

Popular Marathi film, Sairat, fame Rinku Rajguru recently shared with her fans and friends the news about her upcoming project with Mani Ratnam’s assistant director Ram Mahindra.

The actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and captioned the post, “All geared up to witness the magic of a new beginning. Extremely delighted to share a few glimpses from the Puja ceremony of Ram Mahindraji’s Bollywood Debut.”

Towards the end, she wrote, “Looking forward to this heartwarming tale that will nudge gently into the unexplored corners of your heart.”

The photos Rinku shared are from the pooja ceremony of the film. The cast and crew members are present at the event to perform the pooja. In the ceremony, Rinku is looking beautiful in a pink silk traditional saree. In the comments section of the post, fans appreciated Rinku’s look and wished her the best for the upcoming project.

After featuring in Kaagar and Makeup in 2019 and 2020 respectively, the actor is ready to shine on the big screen once again.

However, according to reports, the film Project No.1 will mark the Bollywood debut of Ram Mahindra.

Rinku made her acting debut in 2016 with the movie Sairat. She was honoured with a National Award for her debut film. Along with the Marathi film industry, Rinku has left her mark in the Hindi film industry.

A few days ago, Rinku’s Diwali look received huge attention on social media. The actor is also a fitness enthusiast and sometimes shares videos of her yoga sessions.

On the work front, Rinku currently has a few projects in her kitty including Nagraj Manjule’s sports drama Jhund. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The Hindi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Akash Thosar in pivotal roles.

