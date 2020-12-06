News18 Logo

Ravi Patwardhan is an Inspiration to the Artists' Fraternity, Says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray (L), Ravi Patwardhan

Ravi Patwardhan, best known for starring in the Marathi show 'Aggabai Sasubai' and 1980s Hindi films like 'Tezaab' and 'Ankush', died at a hospital in Thane city on Saturday following a massive heart attack.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday condoled the death of veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, and said he was a true artist for whom age was not a barrier. Patwardhan, best known for starring in the Marathi show “Aggabai Sasubai” and 1980s Hindi films like “Tezaab” and “Ankush”, died at a hospital in neighbouring Thane city on Saturday following a massive heart attack, his elder son Niranjan Patwardhan said.

He was 84. In his condolence message, Thackeray said Patwardhan continued to work even at the age of 82.

“Irrespective of the length of the role,he played his character with equal passion and vigour. Ravi Patwardhan is an inspiration to the artists’ fraternity,” Thackeray said. PTI MR GK GK 12061417 NNNN.


