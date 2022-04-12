Maha Minister Host Shares Picture of Rs 11 Lakh Paithani Saree To Be Awarded To Winner

Maha Minister, the most awaited season of the popular Zee Marathi show Home Minister, premiered on 11 April, and one of the main attractions of the show was the Paithani saree worth Rs 11 lakh to be awarded to the show’s winner.

Maha Minister host Aadesh Bandekar revealed the first look of the Paithani saree on Instagram. The saree has a gold zari border and real diamonds embossed on it, according to the makers of the show.

The first look of the Paithani saree was shared on the official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZeeMarathi (@zeemarathiofficial)

The Paithani saree features a peacock pattern with a real golden Zari border with jewels. The saree, according to the show’s creators, contains two peacocks with eyes embossed with real diamonds.

The beautiful saree is made by specially-abled weavers, who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the creators of the show have claimed. The makers anticipate that giving the winner of the show a wonderfully designed saree worth Rs. 11 lakh will not only be a unique initiative but will also be encouraging to the handloom sector, particularly the Paithani saree weavers, who have been affected by the pandemic.

Advertisement

However, earlier, a section of netizens expressed their displeasure over giving Paithani Saree worth Rs 11 lakh as the award. Many of them went on to suggest that it was a waste of money and urged the makers to use the money where it was needed.

Earlier, talking about the show, Aadesh told ETimes that he was so happy that his show Home Minister had been entertaining the viewers for the past 18 years. Aadesh said that the shooting for the show was not stopped even during the lockdown and the show tried to provide the best entertainment to its audience.

Adesh has also said that the new season of the show will be more entertaining.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.