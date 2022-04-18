Maha Minister Host Responds to Trolls Targeting Show For Rs 11 Lakh Paithani Saree Award

Zee Marathi’s reality game show Maha Minster’s host Aadesh Bandekar has responded to the netizens who trolled the show-makers for giving Paithani saree worth Rs 11 lakh to the winner of the show.

Replying to the netizens, Aadesh Bandekar said that Women in Maharashtra are carrying out daily household responsibilities. They should have a happy day too. So we try to make their day memorable.

Talking about the show, Aadesh said that the show has reached more than 5500 homes and has been running for 18 years.

He added that he has travelled several lakh kilometres for the show and 5500 women have been honoured with Maharashtra Mahavastra Paithani.

Aadesh said that the show is conceptualised by Zee Marathi and because he has been in the role of the host since the beginning, every family shares a relationship with him and Zee Marathi.

Aadesh Bandekar further said that when the show Home Minister started in 2004, the weavers were leaving the village due to debt and the sale of their looms.

When the show Home Minister stated, one paithani saree was sold every day. As the show gained popularity, eventually, one hundred paithani sarees started to sell in a day.

Aadesh said that many weavers around the area got jobs due to this.

Talking about the Rs 11 lakh Paithani Saree, Aadesh explained that when he went to see the saree, he was amazed because the weaver’s family, who had woven it, cannot speak properly. They could not even hear. Bandekar also said that he is very happy that these weavers will get wages.

For the unversed, the popular Marathi show Home Minister is titled, Maha Minister. The winner of the show will receive a Paithani saree with a gold zari border and real diamonds embossed on it, according to the makers of the show.

Earlier, when the channel shared a promo of the show unveiling the saree, a section of netizens trolled the show for giving Paithani Saree worth Rs 11 lakh as the award. Many suggested that it was a waste of money and urged the makers to use the money where it was needed more.

