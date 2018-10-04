English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maha Police Files Case Against Tanushree Dutta for Comments Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray
A defamation case has been filed against Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta for her comments about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, police said on Thursday.
A defamation case has been filed against Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta for her comments about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, police said on Thursday.
Loading...
A defamation case has been filed against Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta for her comments about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, police said on Thursday.
The case was filed by the Kaij police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday evening after MNS district unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint, alleging that Dutta had defamed his party chief, a police officer said.
"We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court," the officer said.
Dutta, 34, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so.
She had also alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film, Horn Ok Pleassss.
Dutta also alleged that she had been getting threats from the MNS, adding that two persons recently tried to barge into her home.
The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the Bigg Boss on Wednesday, following reports of Dutta participating in the ongoing season of the TV reality show, a party functionary told PTI.
The party workers threatened violence on the set in Lonavla if she was let in.
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar had backed Patekar on Wednesday, saying he was an "illustrious personality" who has done tremendous work for the state and questioned the veracity of Dutta's claims.
The case was filed by the Kaij police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday evening after MNS district unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint, alleging that Dutta had defamed his party chief, a police officer said.
"We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court," the officer said.
Dutta, 34, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so.
She had also alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film, Horn Ok Pleassss.
Dutta also alleged that she had been getting threats from the MNS, adding that two persons recently tried to barge into her home.
The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the Bigg Boss on Wednesday, following reports of Dutta participating in the ongoing season of the TV reality show, a party functionary told PTI.
The party workers threatened violence on the set in Lonavla if she was let in.
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar had backed Patekar on Wednesday, saying he was an "illustrious personality" who has done tremendous work for the state and questioned the veracity of Dutta's claims.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- Watch Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah Groove to Diljit’s Proper Patola
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift Launched in India for Rs 5.55 Lakh, Gets New Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...