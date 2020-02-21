English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Maha Shivratri 2020: Kangana Ranaut to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Celebs Extend Greeting

Kangana Ranaut’s team and sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to extend greetings of Maha Shivratri.

Kangana Ranaut’s team and sister Rangoli Chandel took to social media to extend greetings of Maha Shivratri. In the photo shared by Rangoli on Twitter, Kangana can be seen clad in a light blue saree, while paying obeisance to the deity.

The photo shared on Kangana’s official Instagram account is that of a Shiva lingam that has the caption, “Let's engulf ourselves into the divine blessings of Lord Shiva & seek solidarity to move forward with truth, purity & divinity. Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A #HappyMahashivratri to all.”

Other noted celebrities of Bollywood too took to their social media accounts to extend greetings to mark the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion alongside an image showcasing a Shiva lingam and the text on it reads “Har Har Mahadev” written in Hindi. The image has been captioned as, “T 3447 - Maha Shiv Ratri ki badhai shubhkamanayein …”

Arjun Rampal too extended the days greeting on Instagram. He wrote, “I conquer all the poison within. I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls. I am peaceful. I am calm. Om Namah Shivaya!"

Actors Bipasha Basu, and Dhanush took to Instagram and Twitter respectively to wish their fans on Shivratri.

Raveena Tandon too shared a beautiful picture and captioned it with the words of renowned Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded.

Noted Bollywood singer Richa Chaddha and Mika Singh too shared a post on Twitter. While Mika posted a powerful photo of Lord Shiva, Richa, on the other hand, chose to share her favourite Shiva song.

