Mahaan: Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's Action Thriller Releases Today, Here's Why You Should Watch it

Cinephiles looking for action thrillers and gripping stories won’t have to wait anymore, as the highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer ‘Mahaan’ releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 10th. ‘Mahaan,’ is all set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, as well as Kannada as ‘Maha Purusha,’ and will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video.

Here’s why ‘Mahaan’ will be the next best serving in the main course of rich, mass entertainers, leaving moviegoers with plenty to think about.

Chiyaan Vikram’s 60th film: Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for telling some of the best stories in the industry. The film also marks the first time that real-life father-son duo Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram will share the screen as reel-life father-son.

Vikram who plays the titular role, says, “Mahaan will have the audiences hooked throughout with its perfect blend of action and drama, balanced by intense emotions. My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed. It is, of course, also an extra special film for me – one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and secondly as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it. He has worked very hard for this role, and I am very proud of him. Also working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure."

An Action-Packed Entertainer: The trailer for ‘Mahaan,’ in which Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv can be seen looking fit and fine in their chiseled appearance, gave us all a taste of what was to come. The posters and songs that the creators have been releasing only add to our anticipation of how intense the film will be. Santosh Narayanan’s music is already on fans’ playlists all over the world.

Best of Both Worlds: When two people with the same vision for creating compelling, powerful narratives, in this case, director Karthik Subbaraj and lead actor Chiyaan Vikram, come together, the result could be quite ‘Mahaan.’ The collaboration of Karthik Subbaraj and Chiyaan Vikram suggests that multiple benchmarks will be set and records will be broken for films all over the world.

