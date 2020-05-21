Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Was Theatened By A Fan Once, Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused of Raping Woman

Actor Gufi Paintal, who played the character of Shakuni Mama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat decades ago, says that he had got a threat from a gentleman to "stop doing evil deeds" or he would break the actor's legs.

"When Mahabharata was airing in the late eighties, I used to get thousands of letters from the Mahabharat fans. A letter I remember was from a gentleman who threatened me! He said I should stop doing evil deeds or he would break my legs!" he said.

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh Sukh has been accused of rape at gunpoint by a Punjab woman. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the woman has filed charges against Singh saying that he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint in his car in Beas City, Amritsar. The women told police that she had gone to his residence to meet her boyfriend and had been offered a ride by Singh.

Shehnaaz Gill is yet to talk about the rumours but her brother Shehbaz, who was also seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, came to his father's defense.

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala's tweet supporting the new controversial Nepal map hasn't gone down well with the social media users. On Wednesday, she tweeted, "Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now."

On May 18, the Nepal cabinet approved a fresh political map which included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory.

Days after she said yes to his proposal, actor Rana Daggubati got officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony.

The Baahubali star made the happy announcement on his social media handles, alongside sharing two stunning pictures of the couple from the engagement ceremony.

Esha Deol has shared a video capturing the emotional moment of 'vidai' after her wedding eight years ago. Esha and Bharat Takhtani had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017. The couple welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani in 2019.

In her latest wedding post, as Esha carries out 'vidai' rituals like throwing rice being her while walking away for her new home with husband Bharat Tahkhtani, she hugs her parents Dharmendra and mother Hema Malini, who are in tears. Esha's sister Ahana, standing close by, cries too

