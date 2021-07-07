Mahabharat Actor Thakur Anoop Singh Shares Inspiring Body Transformation Pictures

Thakur Anoop Singh played the character of Dhritarashtra in Star Plus’s 2013 show, Mahabharat. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and recently posted some pictures on Instagram , showing his transformation. While shooting for the mythological show, the actor gained a lot of weight. But, Anoop is now back in shape. He has shown before and after pictures where he is wearing the same trouser and is standing in the same place to show the difference. The actor is also flaunting his 8-pack abs.

Anoop has reduced to almost half in size. He has shed 15 kg in just six months. The actor has written a powerful caption in which he has talked about having a “different attitude". He has also mentioned about the power of mind. In his caption, he wrote that he decided to “take his physique to the next level” six months ago and that now he has recreated his pictures to motivate his fans. He informed the followers that with the help of consistency, daily efforts discipline and willpower, fitness can be achieved. He has also thanked his coach for helping him push his limits.

Anoop talked to ETimes TV about his transformation. He gave some tips like waking up early in the morning and starting an early day. He mentioned about the benefits of an empty stomach early morning cardio. He shared the diet he follows to keep his metabolism in check. He also mentioned about the importance of avoiding junk food. Anoop gave some information on balanced diet and which kind of food should one consume.

Before trying his luck in acting, Anoop was a pilot by profession. After joining acting industry in 2009, the actor has worked in a number of Bollywood and Tollywood movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here