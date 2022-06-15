Mahabharat Fame Rumi Khan Escapes Car Accident 'Just In Nick Of Time'

Rumi Khan, who recently joined the cast of Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on television, very narrowly avoided a car accident that may have proven fatal. When the actor was driving back home, he felt as if something was falling.

In an interview with ETimes, Rumi said, “I was on my way back home driving my car and I was almost there, a few minutes away from my home. It was just then when I suddenly felt something was falling over… Fortunately, I was able to stop my car just in the nick of time. Just when I stopped and got out of the car, a huge tree fell over. The door and the car shield have been entirely smashed by the branches of the tree. By God’s grace, luckily, I escaped. But yes, I have faced heavy damage.”

Rumi was last seen in the TV show ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’ in the year 2017. He has returned to the small screen after 5 years. Talking about his return to the small screen, the actor said, “I have always enjoyed acting. I didn’t want to stay away from the small screen for so long, but I was looking for some challenging roles.”

Rumi will play an interesting role in Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. He is one of the antagonists of the show. He says, “This is one of the lead characters, which has a dark side. He is a fearless commander who can do things. There is a similarity between me and my character that we both love horses.”

Rumi has previously appeared in productions such as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Mahabharat, and Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Rumi Khan has also dabbled with Bollywood and has appeared in films such as Baby, Karle Pyaar Karle, and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.