Mahabharata Actor Rohit Bhardwaj Announces Separation From Wife, Says He Hasn't Seen His Daughter in Two Years

Television actor Rohit Bhardwaj, who is known for playing the role of Yudhishthira in Mahabharata, has been away from the limelight for quite a long time due to his personal turmoil. The actor has recently revealed that his marriage has hit a rough patch and he has been living alone for the last four years.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rohit opened up about his professional and personal setbacks in the past few years. He spent almost two years in Indonesia for work in 2017. However, post that, his life has not been the same. He has filed for divorce with his wife Poonam Bhardwaj after their marriage hit the rock bottom. The case is pending in the court. Apart from this, he lost his mother to cardiac arrest in 2021.

Opening about his differences with his wife, Rohit told the portal, “I am staying alone for the last four-five years. There were differences from the beginning, which kept escalating, especially after I returned from Indonesia. I tried to sort things out with my wife, but couldn’t save the marriage.” He further revealed that their divorce is in progress. Talking about his daughter, Rohit just couldn’t stop but miss her as he hasn’t met her for the last two years. During the conversation, Rohit disclosed, “I haven’t seen my daughter in two years. Maa chali gayi, aur daughter door ho gayi.”

Talking about his professional life, Rohit told the news outlet that after returning from Indonesia, he tried his hands on many things. He produced a web series that failed miserably. Later, he turned to try his luck in films and OTT due to which he even turned down various television offers. COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with his career and he can only hope for things to do better.

All this made him stay away from the limelight. However, now he thinks he can make a strong comeback. He just wishes to make his parents and daughter proud of him.

