Mahabharata's Kunti to Mukti Maa's Assistant in TMKOC, Do You Know Who Sheezan Khan's Sisters Shafaq and Falaq Are?

Ever since Sheezan Khan has been arrested in connection with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, his sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have also come into the limelight. First, they issued a statement asking all to respect their privacy and then they were snapped at Tunisha’s last rites. Following this, the sisters issued another statement claiming all allegations against their younger brother are ‘baseless’. And at last, the two, along with their mother, held an explosive press conference on Monday, January 2, hitting back at Tunisha’s mother.

However, do you know that Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz are no less popular television names? Their brother, Sheezan entered the industry much later but the sisters have been a part of showbiz for a long time now.

Shafaq Naaz Played Kunti In Mahabharata

Shafaq Naaz made her acting debut with a web series titled Halala. However, she rose to fame after she featured in the 2007 popular show, Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. Following this, she was also a part of Mahabharat in which she played the role of Kunti. Later, Shafaq featured in several other shows including Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Teri Meri Love Stories, Shukla The Tiger and Shubh Vivah among others. The actress was most recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mahabharat.krsna)

Falaq Naaz Aka Mukti Maa’s Assistant In TMKOC

Falaq Naaz has also done several superhit television shows including Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, RadhaKrishn and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara among others. If you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, you surely know Falaq Naaz. She played a cameo in the sitcom and essayed the role of Mukti Maa’s assistant.

When Shafaq and Falaq Broke Silence On Their Brother’s Arrest

After Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room on the sets of her show, everyone was expecting a statement from the actor’s family. However, Khan’s sisters remained mum for two days before they finally broke silence on December 27. Back then, they issued a statement and mentioned that they have full faith in the judiciary. Seeking privacy, the sisters also made it clear that they will speak regarding the issue when the ‘time is right’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shafaq Naaz (@shafaqnaaz777)

The sisters issued another statement on December 31 after their brother was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Back then, Falaq alleged media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. A a part of her statement read, “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Shafaq and Falaq’s Explosive Press Conference

On Monday, January 2, Sheezan’s sister, their mother and lawyer Shailendra Mishra in which they responded to several allegations made by Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita. While the sisters claimed that their younger brother and Tunisha had broken up mutually, they also mentioned that the late actress was never forced to wear a hijab.

Besides this, during the same press conference, Sheezan’s lawyer also made an explosive allegation on Tunisha’s mother and claimed that Vanita tried to strangle her daughter once. “Post lockdown, Tunisha’s mom and Kaushal even forced the actress to travel to Chandigarh, and when she refused, Vanita broke her mobile phone and even tried to strangle her. Tunisha had shared all of this with the director of the show she was a part of then," the lawyer said in presence of Sheezan’s mother and sisters.

Read all the Latest Movies News here