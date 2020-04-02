MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Joins Instagram Overwhelmed by Miraculous Reach of Social Media

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Nitish Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat, said he was overwhelmed with the response.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his role as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's TV series Mahabharat, has spread his online presence, opening accounts across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Doordarshan is currently re-telecasting mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat on public demand amid the current nation-wide lockdown.

Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat, said he was overwhelmed with the response.

"You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love.

"This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today," the actor said in a video post on Facebook.

Here's his first post on Instagram:

The 56-year-old actor, who gained immense popularity playing Lord Krishna, said he is still amused people refer to him as "God."

"I am loving sharing with you all because of your encouraging participation. But I am no God. People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man... If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All of the shortcomings are just mine," he added.

Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, other shows which have made a comeback include Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Circus, Shriman Shrimati and Chanakya, among others.

