Mahak Chaudhary’s Upcoming Film Durga To Release on This Date

Mahak Chaudhary has established a place in fans’ hearts with her hit music videos. She is often in the limelight for her social media posts. The actress has lately been making headlines after she unveiled her first-look poster from her upcoming film, titled Durga.

Along with dropping the poster, Mahak Chaudhary also announced that the film will be released on the occasion of Navaratri 2022, September 26. Durga will be premiered on the YouTube channel of Muzzic Box, a music label that has been founded by Mahak herself.

Top showsha video

On September 5, Mahak Chaudhary shared a string of photographs from the poster launch event of Durga on Instagram to make the announcement. Soon, fans flocked to the comment section of her post to express their excitement about Durga. One user wrote, “Durga look is fire”. Another commented, “Congratulations and all the very best for it 🙂 Many more to come…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAHAK CHAUDHARY (@mahakchaudhary)

Mahak is every bit excited for Durga’s release and described her experience of working in the film in a recent interview. She expressed her happiness over the reception of Durga’s poster by the masses. According to Mahak, this film will be instrumental in encouraging girls to tread fearlessly on their path.

Durga has been directed by Santosh Parab. The film’s screenplay has been written by Rakesh Raunak Singh while its cinematography has been helmed by Manoj Jain.

Mahak Chaudhary was last seen in the music video of Baarish Hone Lagi. Arnab Dutta lent his mellifluous vocals to this soulful song. Baarish Hone Lagi’s lyrics have been penned by Yaash Kumaar while its music has been scored by Biplaab Dutta.

Alongside Mahak Chaudhary, the music video of the song starred Md. Daood Khan. Baarish Hone Lagi managed to successfully strike a chord with the audience. Mahak and Daood’s on-screen chemistry as lovers was lauded by fans in the comment section of the music video. The concept behind the video was also praised by many. The euphonious number has been produced by RR Productions, founded by Mahak herself.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here