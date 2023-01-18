Mahalakshmi's Pongal Photo With Husband Ravindar Chandrasekaran Internet's New Favourite

Actress Mahalakshmi seems to be on cloud nine after she got hitched to producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran on September 1, last year. The celebrity pair, who recently celebrated their four-month marriage anniversary on January 1, never fails to shell out major goals. The duo often drops mushy pictures with each other on social media, looking head over heels in love. Recently, the 32-year-old actress celebrated her first Pongal after her marriage to Ravindar. On the occasion, Mahalakshmi shared a romantic picture with her dearest husband on Instagram, which has now grabbed the attention of netizens.

Wishing her followers a “prosperous Pongal,” Mahalakshmi wrote, “May the SWEETNESS of overflowing milk and sugarcane fill your home with harmony and happiness… Wishing you all the best and a prosperous Pongal…”

The adorable picture captured Mahalakshmi and Ravindar in the same frame. The actress was decked up in a sunny-yellow lehenga set, exuding cheerful vibes for Pongal. While the skirt was dotted with exquisite mustard, floral print on a white base, the full-sleeved blouse had small, spotted prints all over it. Mahalakshmi paired her traditional attire with a dupatta and sported statement earrings.

Ravindar chose to keep his attire minimalistic as he opted for a simple white shirt, clubbed with a pair of brown trousers and black sneakers. The newlyweds looked madly in love as they were snapped into each other’s embrace, beaming with love and affection in an outdoor setting.

Social media users were quick to react to Mahalakshmi’s post. Some showered praises on the couple, while others targetted them. “Lovely couple,” wrote one user. “Happy marriage,” quipped another. Meanwhile, a third netizen’s sarcastic comment read, “Power of money.” One of the commenters even drew references from two characters of the iconic Family Guy show and wrote, “Real life Peter Griffin and Louis Griffin.”

Despite all the trolling, Mahalakshmi and Ravindar have been each other’s pillars of support. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravindar is said to be working on his upcoming untitled project. Not so long ago, the producer shared a picture on his IG handle of a film team discussing matters together.

Mahalakshmi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of director N Vejayaraj’s Munnarivaan. Although the film’s announcement was made on June 28, 2022, there have been no updates about it so far. With the film’s release date getting delayed, fans have started speculating that the upcoming psychological thriller might have been shelved for reasons unknown.

