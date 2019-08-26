Mahanati Actress Keerthy Suresh's Next Film Titled Miss India, Watch Teaser Here

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Telugu film titled Miss India. Directed by Narendra Nath, the makers of the movie have dropped a teaser on Monday where they have revealed the title of the movie.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles. The makers haven't revealed anything on Keerthy's character or the release date.

In the teaser, Keerthy can be seen in an all glam look walking across the streets in Europe. The teaser has created a lot of stir on social media and Keerthy's fans are super excited to see her on big screen.

Here is the teaser:

Earlier in May, the film's producer took to the micro-blogging site to share an udpate on the movie. He wrote, "#Keerthy20 Update - Major 45 Day schedule will begin in Europe in a few weeks time. Will reveal some big name additions to the film soon :).. #Keerthy20 is being directed by Narendranath and produced on @EastCoastPrdns banner."

https://twitter.com/smkoneru/status/1124215020408066048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1124215020408066048&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinkvilla.com%2Fentertainment%2Fsouth%2Fkeerthy-sureshs-next-titled-miss-india-actress-slaying-it-boss-her-glamorous-look-watch-469877

Keerthy Suresh recently won a National Award for her performance in the critically-acclaimed biopic Mahanati.

She will soon start shooting for her Hindi film debut opposite Ajay Devgn in Amit Sharma's directorial Maidan. The movie is expected to release in June 2020. In the film, Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, and Keerthy will play Rahim's wife.

"I'm elated and honoured to be a part of such a great story. This film is a forgotten chapter in the Indian history and I am glad that the makers have chosen to tell this story. This is a film that will make each and every Indian proud," Keerthy said in a statement to IANS.

"I believe this is a story that doesn't belong to any specific region or language of India but is a great Indian story that the world should know. With all my past films, I have consciously chosen to do roles that challenge me and add to the narrative of the film. When the makers came to me with this role, I was quite intrigued by it and felt that I would be able to pull it off," she added.

