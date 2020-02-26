English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

'Mahanati' Director Nag Ashwin to Helm Prabhas' Yet Untitled Film

Prabhas (L), Nag Ashwin (R)

Prabhas will collaborate with director Nag Ashwin for an upcoming film to be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 26, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
It has been officially announced that Telugu star Prabhas (Baahubali and Saaho) has signed a new film with Mahanati (2018) fame director Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies will be bankrolling the project. The official announcement was made on Wednesday as the production house shared the news while posting a small video clip on social media on the occasion of completing 50 years in the film industry.

"Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7," Vyjayanthi Movies wrote as they shared the news on Twitter.


More details about the project are yet to come to light.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy shooting for a film opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film's official title is yet to be announced and is is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Like Prabhas' last releases, the Bahubali films and Saaho, this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

(With inputs from IANS)

