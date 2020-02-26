'Mahanati' Director Nag Ashwin to Helm Prabhas' Yet Untitled Film

It has been officially announced that Telugu star Prabhas (Baahubali and Saaho) has signed a new film with Mahanati (2018) fame director Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies will be bankrolling the project. The official announcement was made on Wednesday as the production house shared the news while posting a small video clip on social media on the occasion of completing 50 years in the film industry.

"Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7," Vyjayanthi Movies wrote as they shared the news on Twitter.







More details about the project are yet to come to light.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy shooting for a film opposite actress Pooja Hegde. The film's official title is yet to be announced and is is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Like Prabhas' last releases, the Bahubali films and Saaho, this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

