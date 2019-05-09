Take the pledge to vote

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2019: 5 Actors Who Played the Rajput Ruler On-screen

Today marks marks the 479th birthday anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the 13th Rajput King of Mewar.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2019: 5 Actors Who Played the Rajput Ruler On-screen
Today marks marks the 479th birthday anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the 13th Rajput King of Mewar.
The 13th Rajput King of Mewar, Pratap Singh I, who was popularly known as Maharana Pratap was born on May 9, 1540, a day which is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti in India. The legendary king Maharana Pratap is often credited with fighting the first war of Independence, where he fought alongside Mughal Emperor Akbar in the battle of Haldighati.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated to honour his achievements and annually falls on the third day of the Jyeshtha Shukla Phase. Incidentally, this year marks the 479th birthday of Maharana Pratap. Pratap was the second son of King Udai Singh-II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai.

Unfortunately, while a number of films and serials have been made on a variety of historical characters, not much have been shown on the Rajput King Maharana Pratap. However, on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, we take a look at five actors who essayed the role of Maharana Pratap, on either film or television.

Narayan Singh Sisodia in Maharana Pratap: The First Freedom Fighter (Film)

Narayan Singh Sisodia played the role of Maharana Pratap in the 2012 film Maharana Pratap: The First Freedom Fighter. The story centers around the warrior Maharana Pratap and his conflicts with Akbar and Man Singh I, leading to the Battle of Haldighati.

Anurag Sharma in Jodha Akbar (TV)

Anurag Sharma played the role of Maharana Pratap in the serial Jodha Akbar.

Faisal Khan and Sharad Malhotra in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap (TV)

Faisal Khan, son on an autorickshaw driver, found fame on the silver screen by his portrayal of a younger version of the Rajput ruler in the show Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap. The show also saw Sharad Malhotra essay the role of an adult Maharana Pratap on the show. The actor was also seen in serials Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Mukesh Khanna in Doordarshan Serial (TV)

Mukesh Khanna, the actor who is otherwise known for his role as Shaktiman, also played the role of Maharana Pratap in a show on Doordarshan. However, reports say that the serial was abruptly ended due to financial problems.

Notably, a short series on historical personas in India titled Bharatvarsh has an episode dedicated to Maharana Pratap and a film from 1946, directed by Jayant Desai titled Maharana Pratap also survives.

