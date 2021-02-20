Maharani Gayatri Devi's Life to be Made into a Series, Cast Yet to be Revealed

A biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi is in the works. Bhavani Iyer, who has written films like Raazi, Black and Lootera, is writing the show on the Rajmata of Jaipur.

Gayatri Devi has inspired generations as a style icon and example of regal elegance. Bhavani described her as an icon of progressiveness when she made the announcement about the series.

"It is an incredible pleasure and honour to tell the story of someone so ahead of her times, a leader, an icon of progressiveness, a true feminist and oh, also one of the most beautiful women in the world - the mesmerising Maharani Gayatri Devi. And there’s this amazing bunch of people that I get to know and love, on this journey," she wrote on Instagram.

Screenplay writer Kausar Munir will be developing the project and writing dialogues. She posted on Instagram, "Thrilled and honoured to be part of the dynamic team bringing the story of Maharani Gayatri Devi on screen. The modern princess who defied norms, defined grace and left behind a legacy of change. Thank you and yayyy @pranjalnk @bhavani.iyer #Juggernaut #MangoPeople."

Gayatri Devi, known for her style and charisma, was considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world and a fashion icon. She was once listed among the ''World''s Ten Most Beautiful Women'' by Vogue magazine.

The London-born princess of Cooch Behar was the third Maharani of Jaipur from 1939 to 1970 after her marriage to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II.