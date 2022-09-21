Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Meets Marathi Artists To Hear Their Grievances

The Marathi entertainment industry has been facing some operational issues for quite some time now and many artists have raised their grievances regarding the same in the past. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, decided to hold talks with representatives of the entertainment industry in order to find solutions to tackle these problems. The CM interacted with artists from the fields of drama, television and films.

Many important issues were discussed during this meeting. Renowned director and actor Prasad Oak posted some pictures from the meeting on Instagram. He said that CM Eknath Shinde had heard their problems with utmost sincerity and thanked him for taking the time out of his busy schedule for them. Prasad also expressed that he hopes the dialogues held will be beneficial for the Marathi entertainment industry.

The CM also promised to take concrete steps to start a remuneration scheme for senior Marathi artists so that they do not face financial issues. Another focal point of discussion was the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, which is an integrated film studio complex situated near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde promised a lot of measures that will be undertaken to improve and maintain the infrastructure, accessibility, cleanliness, hygiene and working conditions at the Chitranagari. Other amenities promised include free medical facilities for technicians working on sets and insurance coverage for senior actors. The CM has also said that the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari will regularly be inspected by officials.

