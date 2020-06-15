Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns Against Circulating 'Disturbing' Pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput

Maharashtra Cyber, nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for the state, has issued a warning against circulation of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'disturbing' pictures on social media, who is suspected to have died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

The post mortem on Sushant's body has been conducted and reports will be released soon. The news of the actor's sudden demise shocked fans and industry colleagues who poured in tributes all day long on Sunday. Sushant was last seen in Netflix film Drive and his upcoming project Dil Bechara, a remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, is currently in post production.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cyber unit has strictly asked people to no circulate pictures of Sushant's dead body. "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste (sic)," read a tweet on the unit's official handle.

It further read, "It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action (sic)," adding, "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth (sic)."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

