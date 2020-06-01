MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Govt Permits Films, Teleserials Shootings To Resume

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
Share this:

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect, an official said.

The move follows several appeals from the film industry and a delegation of Bollywood bigwigs who called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard last week.

Accordingly, along with the gradual steps initiated under #MissionBeginAgain, the state government late this evening issued a separate set of guidelines, paving the way for the film industry to keep the show going on.

For the purpose, those intending to resume shootings will be required to submit their applications to the Maharashtra Films, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, or at the district collectorates concerned across the state, said an official.

"After scrutinising the applications, the concerned authority will give the go-ahead for the shooting proposals. They will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued separately for the purpose," an official told IANS.

The 16-page guidelines pertain to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities, casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments, operations controls, actors and junior artistes, contestants for non-fiction shows, staffing, location departments, shoot management, art department, wardrobe, on-set communication, camera, video village setup, sound, electric/grip departments, catering, travel to be minimised with at least one month stay wherever possible and quarantine for 14 days after return.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading