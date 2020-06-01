Maharashtra Govt Permits Films, Teleserials Shootings To Resume

In a significant decision, the Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect, an official said.

The move follows several appeals from the film industry and a delegation of Bollywood bigwigs who called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard last week.

Accordingly, along with the gradual steps initiated under #MissionBeginAgain, the state government late this evening issued a separate set of guidelines, paving the way for the film industry to keep the show going on.

For the purpose, those intending to resume shootings will be required to submit their applications to the Maharashtra Films, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, or at the district collectorates concerned across the state, said an official.

"After scrutinising the applications, the concerned authority will give the go-ahead for the shooting proposals. They will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued separately for the purpose," an official told IANS.

The 16-page guidelines pertain to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities, casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments, operations controls, actors and junior artistes, contestants for non-fiction shows, staffing, location departments, shoot management, art department, wardrobe, on-set communication, camera, video village setup, sound, electric/grip departments, catering, travel to be minimised with at least one month stay wherever possible and quarantine for 14 days after return.