The Tourism and Culture Ministry of Maharashtra has decided to open a website with the name Film Bazaar to promote Marathi cinema. The committee aims to promote, develop and produce more Marathi films, web series, and daily soaps. Efforts will be made to produce films based on the lives of freedom fighters, social reformers, and literary and cultural figures of the financial capital of India. To achieve this objective, the ministry has formed a committee.

The members of the committee are actor Swapnil Joshi, director Sanjay Jadhav, producer Karan Maroo, veteran actor Mahesh Amber Kothare and BJP film union chief Sandip Ghuge.

This Film Bazaar portal will help directors and producers of Marathi cinema in their filmmaking endeavours. They can even take financial support from the state for the screening of Marathi films, serials, and programs via their website. The managing director of Filmcity, Avinash Dhakne will serve as the committee’s head for this website, which was established by the government. The creation of films about social reformers and freedom fighters in the state will be supervised by this group.

This significant decision by the state government has brought great relief to the Marathi film business, as well as to producers and directors. It is also said that the website will step in, in case of assistance or questions while producing Marathi projects.

Marathi film directors, over the past few years, have observed that Hollywood and Bollywood films take control of the theatres. Due to their high budget, many Bollywood films take more screens, which discourages Marathi-speaking people from watching their regional movies. It is speculated that the government’s efforts will help to improve the condition of Marathi films in showbiz.

