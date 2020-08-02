Maharashtra Home Minister Condemns Demand for CBI Inquiry Into Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to social media on Sunday to condemn the growing demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Anil said that Mumbai Police is competent enough to hold the investigation into the case and even though the Patna Police has registered an FIR in the case, it is the onus of Mumbai Police to carry out the investigation as per jurisdictional norms.

Anil wrote on social media on Sunday, "@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction (sic)."

He further added, "the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned (sic)!"

Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 had filed an FIR against the late Bollywood star's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for allegedly abetting his son's suicide. Following this, the Bihar Police also launched its investigation and a four-member arrived in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rhea has filed an application in the Supreme Court to transfer the entire case in Mumbai instead of Patna. Sushant's father, through his lawyer Vikas Singh, has also filed a counter-petition to keep the case in Patna. The case is to be heard on August 5.

(With inputs from IANS)