Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput Case: No CBI Inquiry, Mumbai Police Enough

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Union home minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry into the death of the late Bollywood star, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has said that he sees no need for CBI’s intervention and the Mumbai police are "competent enough" to handle such cases.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anil said the Mumbai Police do not suspect any foul play in relation to Sushant’s suicide so far. “I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police are competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rhea on Thursday shared on her social media, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It has been over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayat.”

So far, more than 35 people, including Sushant's father, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house staff, personal crew, friends, and several honchos from the film industry have been interrogated.

Many political figures and celebrities from the entertainment industry like Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, Dr Subramanian Swamy, and people from Sushant's hometown in Patna, Bihar, have urged the Maharashtra government and other concerned authorities to order a CBI inquiry into his death.