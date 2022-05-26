Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief Unveils 1st Look Poster of Son’s Debut Film

Soham Chakankar, the son of Maharashtra Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar, is poised to make his acting debut in the Marathi film Tu Ani Me, Me Ani Tu directed by Kapil Jondhale. Recently, the makers released the first look poster of Tu Ani Me, Me Ani Tu featuring Shilpa Thakre and Soham Chakankar in the lead, coinciding with the debutante actor’s birthday.

The event was attended by Rupali Chakankar. The poster hints at the beautiful and unique chemistry between the two leads. The hype further increased after the poster of the film was released.

Speaking about his acting debut, Soham Chakankar said, “I would like to thank director Kapil Jondhale for the encouragement he gave me. My team was so supportive when I came to shoot for the first time that I never realized I was new to the field. I learnt a lot from Kapil Jondhale’s workshops and the guidance he gave me, and my interest in acting grew. I want to achieve a lot and will work hard.”

His mother Rupali Chakankar said that she was surprised when he first revealed his wish to act in films as no one from the family was ever associated with the entertainment industry.

During today’s event, Rupali Chakankar said, “First of all, happy birthday to Soham, heartfelt thanks to the film’s producers, directors and team for allowing my son to make his debut in this field. While no one from the Chakankar family was in the field, Soham decided to pursue a career in acting on his own.” She also said that given her political background, her son requested her to not visit the sets as the rest of the crew would come under political pressure.

Under the Jain Films Production brand, Sagar Jain, Raju Todsam, Rushabh Kothari, and Kanchan Adkatalwar are producing the film. The music of the film is handled by composer Prashant Satose.

