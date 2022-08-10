Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra: Rasika Vengurlekar and Chetana Bhat Recall Fan Reactions

Popular Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is going to be launched on August 15. New season will air at 9pm from Monday to Thursday on Sony Marathi channel. Cast of this show are very much excited for their performances. Actresses Rasika Vengurlekar and Chetana Bhat narrated some incidents in a recent interview regarding audience reactions to Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Both actresses spoke about how viewers were extremely sad about Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra going off air for 2 months. The show was off air because of Kon Honar Crorepati. Both divas also shared about their pleasant experiences of meeting with fans.

Rasika said that she met a fan who expressed his love for every aspect of their lives. The Within Myself actress said that sometimes she feels at loss of words after receiving such reactions. Rasika said that she feels happy seeing that fans can recognise her even while she was wearing a mask. Rasika expressed her delight after receiving tremendous love from the fans.

Chetna recalled another humorous incident. According to Chetna, her character’s eyebrow raising expression in the comedy show became extremely famous. This expression garnered so much popularity that one of the fans used to imitate this action after meeting her. She said that once the whole team of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra had gone to perform at an event. In that event one fan recognized everyone except Chetna. When this fan realized her mistake, she was very sorry for that. Chetna said that their experience in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is filled with a lot of experiences like this. Chetna said that she feels happy that viewers are so much attached to them.

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is a non-fiction show where actors take part in different skits for entertaining audiences. Gaurav More, Prajakta Mali, Arun Kadam, Meera Joshi and others are a part of this popular show. Audiences loved the show, but criticized the vulgarity involved in some skits.

